Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.1 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $112.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,885.92. This trade represents a 26.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

