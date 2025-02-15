Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

