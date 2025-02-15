Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 596,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $143.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.