Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Novare Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average is $201.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

