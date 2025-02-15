Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.38% of Ambac Financial Group worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 744,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 123,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $553.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

