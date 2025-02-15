Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AS opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.38.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

