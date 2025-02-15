Analysts Issue Forecasts for SPS Commerce FY2026 Earnings

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPS Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

SPSC opened at $146.21 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $145.90 and a 12-month high of $218.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,988.23. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,230 shares of company stock worth $6,379,187. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

