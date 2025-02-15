Analysts Issue Forecasts for SQNS Q1 Earnings

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sequans Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a net margin of 138.26% and a return on equity of 403.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SQNS

Sequans Communications Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $65.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $5,754,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,432,000. Cigogne Management SA purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.