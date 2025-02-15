Analysts Offer Predictions for ACLS Q1 Earnings

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACLS. William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 78,037.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 782,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,649,000 after acquiring an additional 781,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,050,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,099,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 348,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,069,000 after acquiring an additional 290,678 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

