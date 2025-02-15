Analysts Offer Predictions for BankUnited FY2026 Earnings

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $40.64 on Friday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 37.66%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

