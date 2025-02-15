Analysts Set Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target at $35.72

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.11.
OS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Onestream in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Onestream by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onestream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Onestream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.
NASDAQ:OS opened at $25.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. Onestream has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $35.39.
Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onestream will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
