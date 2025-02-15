Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $77.29

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. Rambus has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $314,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,619.80. This represents a 15.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rambus by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,352,000 after purchasing an additional 170,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Rambus by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

