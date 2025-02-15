Analyzing Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) & CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Amplitude, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 2 6 0 2.75 Amplitude 0 6 2 0 2.25

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.23%. Amplitude has a consensus target price of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Amplitude.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $866.38 million 8.14 -$92.48 million $0.02 537.77 Amplitude $276.28 million 4.12 -$90.36 million ($0.67) -17.97

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Amplitude”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amplitude has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCC Intelligent Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplitude has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Amplitude shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions 5.02% 5.35% 3.23% Amplitude -27.44% -27.40% -18.05%

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Amplitude on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

