AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

