APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in APA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of APA by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in APA by 48.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in APA by 355.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 164.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

