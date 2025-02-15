Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,819 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 117,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,059,000 after buying an additional 116,589 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,157,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 101,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3,544,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBRT. B. Riley raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FBRT opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.17%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

