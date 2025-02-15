Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 667 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAN. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in CVR Partners by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CVR Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CVR Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

UAN opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.35. CVR Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVR Partners

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.97 per share, for a total transaction of $188,774.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,036,558.61. The trade was a 1.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,138 shares of company stock worth $2,371,397 over the last three months.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

