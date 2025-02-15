Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HubSpot by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,186,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in HubSpot by 17.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,988,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.75.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $812.44 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $734.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,008.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

