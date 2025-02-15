Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of TuHURA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get TuHURA Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HURA

TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

HURA opened at $4.19 on Friday. TuHURA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58.

(Free Report)

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuHURA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuHURA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.