Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

