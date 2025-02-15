Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,069 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $121.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.64. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.