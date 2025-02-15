Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,223 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 476,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,134,000 after buying an additional 464,343 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $41.83 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $1.105 dividend. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.74%.

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $149,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 162,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,569.15. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.