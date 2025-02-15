Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 188 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Trimble by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trimble by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,452 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 76.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 768.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 132,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

