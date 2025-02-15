Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 463 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDD by 1,218.9% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 63.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDD by 33.7% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 173,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PDD by 3,391.7% during the third quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth about $74,221,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Dbs Bank cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $124.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About PDD



PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

