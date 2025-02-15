Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 659 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,713,000 after purchasing an additional 105,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,199,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,102.34. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $2,695,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

CMS opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.04. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

