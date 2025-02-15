Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,509 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.97 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.66%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.