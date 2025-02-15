Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,575 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSP. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

PSP opened at $70.91 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

