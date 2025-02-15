Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

IDEX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile



IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

