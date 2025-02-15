Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 553.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

