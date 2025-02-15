Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $88.91 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

