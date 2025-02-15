Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

CAH opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

