Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 86.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 12.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,745,772.57. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,498 shares of company stock worth $2,288,141. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $60.88 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.