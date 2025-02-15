Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

