Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $113.25 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

