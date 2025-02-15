Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $46.61 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

