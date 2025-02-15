Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.0 %

ARE stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

