Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000.

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.66 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

