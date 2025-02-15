Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,704,000 after acquiring an additional 147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 427,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $105,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Teleflex by 31.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $167.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.78. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $166.76 and a 52-week high of $256.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

