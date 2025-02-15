Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $268,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,962,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $168.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.