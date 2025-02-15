Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $302,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

