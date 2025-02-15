Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $327,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

