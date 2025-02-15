Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 119,033 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.0% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 145,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,641,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Comfort Systems USA Price Performance
FIX stock opened at $391.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.80 and a 52-week high of $553.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comfort Systems USA
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.