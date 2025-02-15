Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2,551,160.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,864,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863,719 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,057,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,233,000.

Shares of IYK opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

