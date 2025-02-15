Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TEM. Bank of America raised their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of TEM opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $25,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,248.14. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,263,084.55. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,401,779 shares of company stock valued at $115,707,361.

About Tempus AI

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.