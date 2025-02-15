Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,027,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 98,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $221.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.66 and a 12-month high of $222.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.