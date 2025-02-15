Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

