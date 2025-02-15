Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Tapestry by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 159,100.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

