Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NULV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,072.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 36,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 296.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 392,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.