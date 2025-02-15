Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,531.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

