Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,600 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE UTF opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.