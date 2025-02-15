Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,600 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.
NYSE UTF opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $26.31.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
